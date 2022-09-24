Indo-jazz group to woo Gqeberha crowds
Newly formed quartet look to ride crest of region’s colourful musical landscape
Premium 24 September 2022
Gqeberha is in for a sensory explosion as Mosaic, a locally based Indo-jazz music group, takes the Nelson Mandela Bay musical scene by storm.
The newly formed quartet of father and son musos Mahesh Narotam, 69, and Chetan Narotam, 40, Dave Opperman, 49, and Andre Olifant, 52, first came together in February, and are looking to ride the crest of the region’s colourful musical landscape...
Reporter
