×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Exploring Xhosa dishes which stimulate the taste buds and memories

Premium
24 September 2022
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

Few foods can compare with the rich taste and culture that accompany traditional Xhosa dishes and in honour of Heritage Day two Gqeberha cooks shared two home-cooked favourites.

Chef Zanele Tshongweni and emerging Instagram cook Sphamandla Manqunyana shared memories of meals which they said took them back to their family homes and celebrations...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read