Thieves dismantle Sherwood home piece by piece
Neighbours in quiet Bay suburb fret over safety risks posed by abandoned property
Premium 18 September 2022
Concerns are mounting among Sherwood residents over an abandoned home being stripped piece by piece and attracting criminal elements to the otherwise quiet Gqeberha neighbourhood.
And though neighbours of the Birkenhead Crescent property said they knew where the culprits were coming from, police said their hands were tied because the absent property owner had not lodged a criminal complaint...
Concerns are mounting among Sherwood residents over an abandoned home being stripped piece by piece and attracting criminal elements to the otherwise quiet Gqeberha neighbourhood.
And though neighbours of the Birkenhead Crescent property said they knew where the culprits were coming from, police said their hands were tied because the absent property owner had not lodged a criminal complaint...
