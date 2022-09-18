Plan to turn Central eyesore into bountiful oasis takes shape
By Guy Rogers - 18 September 2022
A cleanup of alien vegetation is taking place in Central, where plans are afoot to establish a food garden.
The proposal is to turn the old Aberdeens building in Gqeberha into a shelter for the homeless, who will then become custodians of the food garden...
