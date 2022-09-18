Penguins steal limelight on Garden Route
Little actors in tuxedo costumes on their way back to the sea draw crowds to Plett beach
Premium
By Elaine King - 18 September 2022
The stage was a beach in Plettenberg Bay and the actors who basked in glory in their tuxedo costumes were four little African penguins.
The audience came from far and wide on the Garden Route for the show...
Penguins steal limelight on Garden Route
Little actors in tuxedo costumes on their way back to the sea draw crowds to Plett beach
The stage was a beach in Plettenberg Bay and the actors who basked in glory in their tuxedo costumes were four little African penguins.
The audience came from far and wide on the Garden Route for the show...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend