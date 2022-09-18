IN THE GARDEN | A herb of many attractions
Fragrant lavender is good-looking, attracts insects, has medicinal properties, and much more
By Julia Smith - 18 September 2022
Lavender adds a touch of graciousness wherever it is. Some dub her the queen of fragrant flowers, and rightly so.
Lavender is the most complimentary colour a grey-haired person can wear and looks equally charming on a young woman no matter her colouring...
