Walmer township boosted by solar-powered water projects
By Herald Reporter - 17 September 2022
As Nelson Mandela Bay continues to battle a water shortage, the public and private sectors have joined forces to intensify the fight against dry taps.
Water and sanitation deputy minister David Mahlobo and mayor Eugene Johnson officially received four innovative off-grid, solar-powered groundwater harvesting and treatment projects from Coca-Cola Beverages SA on Friday...
Walmer township boosted by solar-powered water projects
As Nelson Mandela Bay continues to battle a water shortage, the public and private sectors have joined forces to intensify the fight against dry taps.
Water and sanitation deputy minister David Mahlobo and mayor Eugene Johnson officially received four innovative off-grid, solar-powered groundwater harvesting and treatment projects from Coca-Cola Beverages SA on Friday...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend