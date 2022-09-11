Spring is here ... time to book your private beach

There really is a place, a whole peninsula and a beach, on the Garden Route which anybody can own for a night or as long as you want to without breaking the bank.
The only issue here is booking long in advance because Garden Route locals, South Africans from around the country and foreigners know about CapeNature’s Fountain Shack on the Robberg peninsula, Plettenberg Bay.
You need to book months ahead — and even as I look at booking this week, I see December and January 2022 are already fully booked, which leaves openings until then and again in February 2023.
So spring is here, the Clivias are blooming resplendent in their orange and we are emerging from a cold winter, using the last batch of our firewood, and it’s time to think about summer again — time to consider retiring the electric blanket, pack away woolies and get serious about losing some of the adipose-padding that happened this winter.
But it’s also time to book the highlight of summer, a night at the Fountain Shack. This outing ranks top of the perks of living on the Garden Route where we are surrounded by pristine beaches, forest walks, the late sunsets and lifestyle we enjoy here.
Once you have visited the Fountain Shack on Robberg Peninsula it is truly so amazing that you will want to do it again.
I would be happy to go every year, every summer.
Where else in the world can you get to spend a night in your very own cabin with a mountain and a beach that is exclusively yours?
It’s nothing short of a seminal experience.
Overlooking the Indian Ocean with spectacular views of the Robberg Peninsula, this renovated old fishing shack sleeps eight people in four double bunk beds in an open-plan room.
The trick here is to either go alone for the ultimately romantic visit or with friends and family.
Only one group can book at a time so privacy is guaranteed whether you are a couple or a gang.
And not only that, but the gates to Robberg are closed in the late afternoon, so nobody, apart from the Fountain Shack guests are permitted in the reserve.
Payment is for the cabin whether there are eight people or just two, which makes it affordable.
Off-peak season rates are R1,000-something for the night and in season the hut is closer to R2,000 a night, not too steep given the experience.
What makes this experience so unique is that the shack cannot be reached by vehicle and the walk is about two hours long.
CapeNature say it’s not suitable for young children and should not be attempted in rain, mist or in the dark.
The route starts at the car park and is marked with a seal icon until you see the Fountain Shack signboard.
The boardwalk gives way to rock-rambling and then the final stretch is a 600m beach walk that leads into the last section of climbing before you see your spot for the night nestled against a cliff, a stone’s throw from the rocks and the sea.
CapeNature recommends that parts of this hike be regarded with “extreme caution” because of strong winds and cliffs.
When it rains the rocks become very slippery. And moderate fitness is required not only for the walk, but because everything you need has to be carried.
Take as little as possible. Not only does a heavy backpack get heavier the further you walk, but there are some places where you need to squeeze through rocks and the whole outing doesn’t lend itself to a sporting a ginormous backpack.
Walking on soft beach sand with luggage isn’t fun. Also, CapeNature provides a bag of charcoal at the gate, but you need to carry it.
You are also issued with a black bag to take your rubbish away when you leave.
So food, a sleeping bag and a change of clothes, some suntan lotion, mosquito repellent and firelighters and water (and wine, of course) should do the trick.
It’s recommended you take drinking water and toilet paper since CapeNature says it can’t guarantee the supply.
If you are hell-bent on bringing the contents of your kitchen, portage can be arranged by contacting Rodney Manual on 079-933-8229 — but to my mind that’s like cheating.
When you reach the cabin, there is everything you need from utensils, pots to braai-grid, kettle (cooking is on gas), wine goblets and even a cheese grater.
Solar power is used for lighting and there is limited hot water.
The shower is at the back of the hut and open so that you are under the stars, but don’t expect the water to be hot for long because it is rain water with limited heating time as it’s solar-powered.
Once you are there (check-in is at 2pm), dump your luggage and head for the beach.
This is the one time I fearlessly skinny-dip because as it gets later in the afternoon, it is unlikely you will see another soul.
The rocks offer good fishing. You can revel in being alone on a whole beach, braai and listen to the sound of the waves crashing just below the cabin as you fall asleep.
Phone 044-533-2125/85 or 082-877-7435 to inquire about weather conditions before embarking on your journey to Robberg.
CapeNature reserves the right to cancel a booking if there are adverse weather conditions.
Spring is here ... time to book your private beach
After staying at the Fountain Shack on the Robberg peninsula once, you will want to do it again
Image: MARK TAYLOR
