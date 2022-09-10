Transition to e-mobility requires relook at skills offered in schools and tertiary level
By Tshepiso Mametela - 10 September 2022
The Eastern Cape Automotive Industry Development Centre has unveiled its framework for a five-year master plan for SA to become globally competitive in the electric automotive production space.
Dubbed the SAAM (SA Automotive Masterplan) 2035, a joint two-day engineering skills indaba and career expo took centre stage at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Thursday and Friday...
