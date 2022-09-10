×

Your Weekend

Terblanche launches yet another bail bid over ‘new facts’

State and defence lock horns over relevance of WhatsApp messages and voice notes

10 September 2022
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Legal bigwigs senior state advocate Marius Stander and defence attorney Peter Daubermann butted heads in the Gqeberha high court on Friday after murder accused businessman Arnold Terblanche brought an application to appeal against a previous court judgment denying him bail.

In his latest bid for freedom, Terblanche asked the court to overturn the judgment of magistrate Kriban Pillay, who ruled that evidence he tendered to the court was not new facts and therefore a bail application based on new facts could not he heard...

