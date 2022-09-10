×

Your Weekend

Motherwell runner comes back from serious injury to conquer Comrades again

Premium
10 September 2022
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

Motherwell resident Christopher Mabengenza completed his 16th Comrades marathon in inspirational fashion after recovering from a foot injury which doctors said would end his road running career.

The 56-year-old severely injured his right foot on May 22 2018, after a police van allegedly ran over his right foot while he was training near Kenako Mall. ..

