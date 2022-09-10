Motherwell runner comes back from serious injury to conquer Comrades again
Premium 10 September 2022
Motherwell resident Christopher Mabengenza completed his 16th Comrades marathon in inspirational fashion after recovering from a foot injury which doctors said would end his road running career.
The 56-year-old severely injured his right foot on May 22 2018, after a police van allegedly ran over his right foot while he was training near Kenako Mall. ..
Motherwell runner comes back from serious injury to conquer Comrades again
General Reporter
Motherwell resident Christopher Mabengenza completed his 16th Comrades marathon in inspirational fashion after recovering from a foot injury which doctors said would end his road running career.
The 56-year-old severely injured his right foot on May 22 2018, after a police van allegedly ran over his right foot while he was training near Kenako Mall. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend