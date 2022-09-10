×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Illegal guns rife in Nelson Mandela Bay despite cops’ best efforts

Premium
10 September 2022
Riaan Marais
News reporter

Gun violence is on the rise in the Eastern Cape, with recent crime statistics showing guns are the weapons most often used in murders and other violent crimes.

Crime statistics for the first quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year show that firearms were used in 351 murder cases across the province between April and June...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Two women arrested in Gqeberha after toddler snatched from trolley
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'

Most Read