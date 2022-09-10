×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Brazen thieves dig up 300m of cables

Police K9 Unit members pounce on three suspects ‘working’ at night

10 September 2022
Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter

Algoa Park residents assumed neatly dug up trenches near Whyteleaf Drive to remove underground cables was the work of Nelson Mandela Bay officials — but after the digging continued at night, three men were later arrested by the police’s K9 Unit.

About 300m of cables were removed during the course of a few weeks in a bushy area near the road...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Two women arrested in Gqeberha after toddler snatched from trolley
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'

Most Read