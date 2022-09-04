×

Cheating on partners not about love

04 September 2022
Mo and Phindi
Extramarital affairs are a lot more complicated than they are entirely lust-driven. Part of the complexity is hidden in why a partner would cheat but simultaneously still claim to deeply love their spouse? Also,  why would many of those cheated on still be unprepared to leave the relationship despite the deep wounds of betrayal and broken trust?

Cheating is not a deal-breaker for many couples — at least not in practice. Their commitment and investment to their spouses go far beyond sex...

