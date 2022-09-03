WATCH | Tourism boost for Nelson Mandela Bay with launch of new programme
Premium 03 September 2022
Bethelsdorp, Walmer and New Brighton are set to receive a massive tourism boost as the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality launches its eclectic programme predominately promoting Gqeberha’s heritage.
As part of the two-day programme, the municipality launched its vision at the Grootkloof Nature Reserve in Bethelsdorp on Thursday with three new community-based tourism experiences — the Bethelsdorp Khoi Experience, Walmer Township Historical Experience and the New Brighton Xhosa Cultural Experience...
