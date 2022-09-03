Rio calling for Ngcobo’s Azile Arosi
Young sailor gears up to cross Atlantic in world-renowned Cape2Rio Yacht Race
By Tshepiso Mametela - 03 September 2022
Gearing up for an ocean race of a lifetime is a young Eastern Cape-born woman who only a few years ago could not imagine taking to the waters in the world-renowned Cape2Rio Yacht Race.
But at the beginning of next year, Azile Arosi, 22, who now lives in Khayelitsha, will realise her wildest dream when the southern hemisphere’s longest intercontinental ocean race gets under way...
