Your Weekend

Plett’s foreigners live in fear after killing, protests

Businessman brings water, fruit to gathered residents in effort to keep the peace

Premium
By Herald Reporter - 03 September 2022

Despite walking among a crowd of Plettenberg Bay residents who want him to either close up shop or leave the only SA home he has ever known, a foreigner has opted to show kindness instead of harbouring animosity.

Reaching into his white car parked across from the mayor’s office, the man offloaded cases of water, drinks and fruit to assist the tired Kwanokuthula protesters...

