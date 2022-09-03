×

Your Weekend

Business chamber high tea helps Lake Farm residents

By Andisa Bonani - 03 September 2022

The Ibhayi Small Business Chamber celebrated the generous and giving nature of its female members by hosting a charity event to create awareness and attract sponsorship for the Lake Farm Centre.

The centre in Kragga Kamma, which accommodates intellectually challenged adults, is struggling to maintain its independent sewerage system, redundant fire alarm system and general upkeep of the facility...

