Your Weekend

Battle for Brookes Hill

Barrage of complaints over vagrant-plagued old military outposts in upmarket Bay suburb

Premium
03 September 2022
Riaan Marais
News reporter

Historic military lookout points have become an eyesore and health and safety risk as vagrants move into the old structures in one of Gqeberha’s most high-end oceanside neighbourhoods.

While the property owner and local heritage authorities have been at odds over the fate of the three structures, dating back to the 1940s, residents of affluent Brookes Hill are fuming over the trash, human waste and criminal elements taking over across the street...

