Battle for Brookes Hill
Barrage of complaints over vagrant-plagued old military outposts in upmarket Bay suburb
Premium 03 September 2022
Historic military lookout points have become an eyesore and health and safety risk as vagrants move into the old structures in one of Gqeberha’s most high-end oceanside neighbourhoods.
While the property owner and local heritage authorities have been at odds over the fate of the three structures, dating back to the 1940s, residents of affluent Brookes Hill are fuming over the trash, human waste and criminal elements taking over across the street...
Battle for Brookes Hill
Barrage of complaints over vagrant-plagued old military outposts in upmarket Bay suburb
News reporter
Historic military lookout points have become an eyesore and health and safety risk as vagrants move into the old structures in one of Gqeberha’s most high-end oceanside neighbourhoods.
While the property owner and local heritage authorities have been at odds over the fate of the three structures, dating back to the 1940s, residents of affluent Brookes Hill are fuming over the trash, human waste and criminal elements taking over across the street...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend