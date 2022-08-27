×

Rocklands farmers under siege

Elderly resident survives fifth attack as invasions in area become all too frequent

By Tshepiso Mametela - 27 August 2022

Elderly Rocklands farmer Petrus Els was convinced his last day had come.

That he managed to survive the brutal attack, allegedly by an axe-wielding man, at his 10ha homestead is a miracle, though it is no surprise he now fears for his life. ..

