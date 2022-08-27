Nelson Mandela Bay tavern blitz ramped up
Liquor Board inspections to continue after talks between owners, police and officials
The Eastern Cape Liquor Board is to continue with its crackdown on taverns in Nelson Mandela Bay after carrying out several surprise inspections on Friday.
The inspections were triggered by the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy in East London on June 26 in which 21 young people, the majority children aged between 13 and 17, died...
Nelson Mandela Bay tavern blitz ramped up
Liquor Board inspections to continue after talks between owners, police and officials
Politics Reporter
The Eastern Cape Liquor Board is to continue with its crackdown on taverns in Nelson Mandela Bay after carrying out several surprise inspections on Friday.
The inspections were triggered by the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy in East London on June 26 in which 21 young people, the majority children aged between 13 and 17, died...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend