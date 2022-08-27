×

Ground staff Carter and Ludwabe celebrate 25 years with EP Cricket

St George’s Park groundsman and his right-hand man have seen it all over the years

27 August 2022
Amir Chetty
Sports reporter

Combined, they have a half-century of service between them, but St George’s Park head groundsman Adrian Carter and his right-hand man Monde Ludwabe have shown no signs of slowing down. 

Carter, Ludwabe  and the team have prepared the hallowed St George’s Park pitch to host some of the biggest teams and players in the gentlemen’s game and hope to have that honour continue for a long time to come. ..

