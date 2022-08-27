×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Focus on role of women at Mbokodo Rise event

Trio of high-powered speakers lined up for occasion at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Premium
27 August 2022
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

In celebrating its fifth anniversary, SG Comms aims to highlight and empower women through a trio of influential speakers at its annual Mbokodo Rise event.

Founder Sesethu Gqomo-Seyibokwe, 32, said the event would take place on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court
Media Briefing on the Impact of 100-Day Challenges on Gender-based violence

Most Read