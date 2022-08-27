Equip firefighters properly or risk disaster

Television shows such as Chicago Fire and Station 19 have glamorised firefighting and would have us believe firefighters are our saviours in emergencies.
After all, they are among the first responders dispatched when fires break out or cars are involved in serious accidents and their timely intervention could be the difference between life and death.
Perhaps in the US and other countries that is true. It might even be true in some parts of SA. But the same cannot be said for all the country’s fire stations.
Nelson Mandela Bay’s Govan Mbeki Fire Station, which is located near Kleinskool and Missionvale and also covers a number of other areas, including Kwazakhele, KwaDwesi and KwaMagxaki, is a case in point.
It emerged this week that the fire station has been forced to spend about R4,000 a day for the past two months on diesel to power a generator because of a protracted power outage caused by a faulty municipal transformer.
The money is being diverted from the station’s budget to fill the tanks of its fire trucks and vehicles but is quickly being depleted.
Less than a year ago, The Herald reported that firefighters at the Govan Mbeki Fire Station had to respond to life-threatening situations in the metro, but the siren meant to alert them to these emergencies was not working.
Other issues plaguing the fire station ranged from a leaking roof to its only computer being unable to upload reports because its system was so outdated.
So its firefighters, who are expected to save us in emergencies, are ill-equipped to do so for a range of reasons.
Yet they will be the ones we blame when things go wrong.
And it is only a matter of time before things go wrong and property — even lives — are lost in disasters that could have been avoided had the firefighters been adequately equipped.
We call on the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to immediately inspect all fire stations in the metro and urgently intervene where necessary — or run the risk of having blood on its hands.
HeraldLIVE
Equip firefighters properly or risk disaster
None
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
HeraldLIVE
