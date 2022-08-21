What causes emotional abandonment in marriage?
We’ve held back from thoroughly devoting exclusive time to this topic for a while, because we felt we had addressed it, albeit sporadically, in other themes we’ve written about. However, when we recently took time to examine suggestions we get from some of the readers of this column on issues to consider when writing, we were amazed at how we’ve overlooked such a glaring challenge in many marriages.
And we have so much to say on this theme. But due to space limitations, we will just explore the possible causes this week, and then suggest some solutions in the next column...
What causes emotional abandonment in marriage?
Mo and Phindi
We’ve held back from thoroughly devoting exclusive time to this topic for a while, because we felt we had addressed it, albeit sporadically, in other themes we’ve written about. However, when we recently took time to examine suggestions we get from some of the readers of this column on issues to consider when writing, we were amazed at how we’ve overlooked such a glaring challenge in many marriages.
And we have so much to say on this theme. But due to space limitations, we will just explore the possible causes this week, and then suggest some solutions in the next column...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend