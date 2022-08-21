Thirteen years on, Yethu Safe House remains a beacon of hope for needy
By Roslyn Baatjies - 21 August 2022
Growing up, Karen Kemp wanted to study to be a teacher or a social worker, but a lack of funding meant that was not to be.
Undeterred, she started the Yethu Safe House and community kitchen at her family home in West End, in the Bay’s northern areas, 13 years ago — and has made a difference in the lives of hundreds of people. ..
