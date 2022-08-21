SA’s biggest student village taking shape in Nelson Mandela Bay
By Tshepiso Mametela - 21 August 2022
Plans to change the face of student housing in Nelson Mandela Bay are forging ahead as the 3,500-bed Summerstrand Student Village on Marine Drive continues to take shape.
The village, previously the Summerstrand Hotel, will be the largest of its kind in SA once completed, rivalling the 2,047-bed Alice Student Village at the University of Fort Hare...
