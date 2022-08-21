Boy whose toy car was a brick in the driving seat today
Volkswagen SA’s new human resources boss advises youngsters to visualise a bigger future for themselves
Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 21 August 2022
Russell Coleman has always loved cars.
As a boy, his toy car was a brick. Today, he leads the human resources department of one of the biggest employers in the automotive sector...
Boy whose toy car was a brick in the driving seat today
Volkswagen SA’s new human resources boss advises youngsters to visualise a bigger future for themselves
Russell Coleman has always loved cars.
As a boy, his toy car was a brick. Today, he leads the human resources department of one of the biggest employers in the automotive sector...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend