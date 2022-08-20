What’s going on at our Nelson Mandela Bay schools?
From animal cruelty to cyberbullying, pupils warned about the serious consequences of their actions
By Kathryn Kimberley, Zamandulo Malonde, Tremaine van Aardt and Tshepiso Mametela - 20 August 2022
Animal cruelty, pupils drinking on school premises and a Gossip Girl-type online bullying scandal — Nelson Mandela Bay schools have been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons this past month.
Riebeek College Girls’ High School this week confirmed it had launched an investigation into an Instagram page that posted defamatory content about pupils from several schools in Kariega. ..
