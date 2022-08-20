Popular Emalaydini tavern shut down for non-compliance
No visible licence, underage teen selling alcohol spark surprise inspection by Liquor Board, metro police
A popular Gqeberha tavern was forced to close its doors on Friday after a poster showing socialite Zodwa Wabantu would make an appearance next weekend trended on social media, sparking a surprise inspection by the Eastern Cape Liquor Board.
The board was notified about the event at Emalaydini’s Tavern by ANC MPL Tony Duba, who feared a similar incident such as the Enyobeni tavern tragedy in East London...
Politics Reporter
