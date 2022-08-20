×

Gqeberha pupils reflect on Steve Biko’s jailing at Walmer cells

20 August 2022
Simtembile Mgidi
A group of Gqeberha pupils marked the 45th anniversary of struggle activist Steve Biko being locked up at Walmer police station by visiting his cell on Friday. 

Also in attendance was Nelson Mandela Bay’s sport, recreation, arts and culture political head, Bassie Kamana...

