Eastern Cape under siege
Latest crime statistics show province once again tops SA per capita murder rate and home invasions, burglaries and carjackings increasing worryingly
By Guy Rogers - 20 August 2022
The latest crime statistics for SA have shown an increase in a number of serious crimes in the Eastern Cape, including murder.
The police breakdown of the crime statistics for the Eastern Cape in the first quarter of 2022/ 2023 (April to June) showed murders had increased by 17.6%, robbery with aggravating circumstances by 2.9% and carjackings by 24.2%...
