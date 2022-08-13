×

Your Weekend

Talk to our leaders or forget about Nelson Mandela Bay takeover, EFF tells DA

13 August 2022
Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter

If the DA does not contact the EFF’s national leadership, the red berets will not sign a petition that calls for a special council meeting to remove the ANC-led coalition from power in Nelson Mandela Bay.

This is according to EFF regional chair Khanya Ngqisha...

Most Read