Popcorn with the pearl earring no masterpiece for film-loving family
Snacking on a box of popcorn while watching a movie at a popular Gqeberha cinema, a teenager bit off more than he could chew when he nearly swallowed a pearl earring.
The irate father of the boy says for more than a month now Ster-Kinekor at Baywest Mall has refused to take responsibility for the incident...
Popcorn with the pearl earring no masterpiece for film-loving family
Court reporter
Snacking on a box of popcorn while watching a movie at a popular Gqeberha cinema, a teenager bit off more than he could chew when he nearly swallowed a pearl earring.
The irate father of the boy says for more than a month now Ster-Kinekor at Baywest Mall has refused to take responsibility for the incident...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend