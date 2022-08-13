×

Popcorn with the pearl earring no masterpiece for film-loving family

13 August 2022
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Snacking on a box of popcorn while watching a movie at a popular Gqeberha cinema, a teenager bit off more than he could chew when he nearly swallowed a pearl earring.

The irate father of the boy says for more than a month now Ster-Kinekor at Baywest Mall has refused to take responsibility for the incident...

