×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Magistrate reaches out to teach people about their legal rights

Premium
13 August 2022
Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter

To ensure people outside her courtroom know their rights, a Knysna magistrate has gone beyond the call of duty with her Facebook page, which tackles legal issues.

Zukiswa Balleng, 47, started the page “Reaching out to the masses” more than a year ago to assist people who do not have knowledge of how the law works...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...
'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up

Most Read