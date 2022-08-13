Magistrate reaches out to teach people about their legal rights
To ensure people outside her courtroom know their rights, a Knysna magistrate has gone beyond the call of duty with her Facebook page, which tackles legal issues.
Zukiswa Balleng, 47, started the page “Reaching out to the masses” more than a year ago to assist people who do not have knowledge of how the law works...
Magistrate reaches out to teach people about their legal rights
Garden Route reporter
To ensure people outside her courtroom know their rights, a Knysna magistrate has gone beyond the call of duty with her Facebook page, which tackles legal issues.
Zukiswa Balleng, 47, started the page “Reaching out to the masses” more than a year ago to assist people who do not have knowledge of how the law works...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend