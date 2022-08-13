×

Knysna beats stiff competition for ‘Best Dorpie’ title

13 August 2022
Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter

Knysna has come out on top in the tug-of-war for the title of “Best Dorpie” in the 2022 Kfm Best of the Cape Awards.

The town trumped destinations including George, Langebaan, Robertson and Montagu to win the title. ..

