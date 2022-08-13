Knysna beats stiff competition for ‘Best Dorpie’ title
Knysna has come out on top in the tug-of-war for the title of “Best Dorpie” in the 2022 Kfm Best of the Cape Awards.
The town trumped destinations including George, Langebaan, Robertson and Montagu to win the title. ..
Knysna beats stiff competition for ‘Best Dorpie’ title
Garden Route reporter
Knysna has come out on top in the tug-of-war for the title of “Best Dorpie” in the 2022 Kfm Best of the Cape Awards.
The town trumped destinations including George, Langebaan, Robertson and Montagu to win the title. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend