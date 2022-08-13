Health department unveils new clinic, hospital boards
Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 13 August 2022
The Eastern Cape health department is hoping it is a case of new brooms sweeping clean after unveiling the new governance structures at an event at the Raddison Blu Hotel this week.
The clinic and hospital boards were inducted on Wednesday as watchdogs in the delivery of quality healthcare services in Nelson Mandela Bay after the term of the previous structures expired...
Health department unveils new clinic, hospital boards
The Eastern Cape health department is hoping it is a case of new brooms sweeping clean after unveiling the new governance structures at an event at the Raddison Blu Hotel this week.
The clinic and hospital boards were inducted on Wednesday as watchdogs in the delivery of quality healthcare services in Nelson Mandela Bay after the term of the previous structures expired...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend