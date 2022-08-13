Arrest twist in tragic death of girl, 5
Suspect held for removing firearm from Bethelsdorp house after child shot dead
Mystery surrounds the tragic death of a five-year-old Nelson Mandela Bay girl who was shot in the head, allegedly by another young child.
As the family battles to come to terms with how the girl, her cousin and a friend came to be in possession of the deadly weapon, a 22-year-old man was arrested on Friday for defeating the ends of justice...
Arrest twist in tragic death of girl, 5
Suspect held for removing firearm from Bethelsdorp house after child shot dead
News reporter
Mystery surrounds the tragic death of a five-year-old Nelson Mandela Bay girl who was shot in the head, allegedly by another young child.
As the family battles to come to terms with how the girl, her cousin and a friend came to be in possession of the deadly weapon, a 22-year-old man was arrested on Friday for defeating the ends of justice...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend