An entertainer with a hat to suit every personality
Gqeberha’s multitalented Baydu Adams has so many projects on the go it’s difficult to keep up
Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 13 August 2022
He wears many hats — that of his alter egos “Brenton”, “Boeta B”, “Bredley” and “Bradshaw” — as well as being one of the founders of the city’s popular minstrel group, the GQ Entertainers.
That is Baydu Adams, who moved from Cape Town to Gqeberha nine years ago to take up a position at a radio station...
An entertainer with a hat to suit every personality
Gqeberha’s multitalented Baydu Adams has so many projects on the go it’s difficult to keep up
He wears many hats — that of his alter egos “Brenton”, “Boeta B”, “Bredley” and “Bradshaw” — as well as being one of the founders of the city’s popular minstrel group, the GQ Entertainers.
That is Baydu Adams, who moved from Cape Town to Gqeberha nine years ago to take up a position at a radio station...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend