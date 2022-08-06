×

Your Weekend

Student who survived brutal attack determined to help others

Rape, murder victim Hannah Cornelius's friend Cheslyn Marsh wins bursary from Reeva foundation to finish law studies

06 August 2022
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Five years after he was brutally assaulted and his friend Hannah Cornelius raped and murdered in Stellenbosch, Cheslyn Marsh is putting his life back together armed with a determination to make a difference in his community.

Left partially deaf and traumatised as a result of the horror incident, the Western Cape student was honoured last week with a bursary for his bravery from the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation...

