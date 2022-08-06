Student who survived brutal attack determined to help others
Rape, murder victim Hannah Cornelius's friend Cheslyn Marsh wins bursary from Reeva foundation to finish law studies
Five years after he was brutally assaulted and his friend Hannah Cornelius raped and murdered in Stellenbosch, Cheslyn Marsh is putting his life back together armed with a determination to make a difference in his community.
Left partially deaf and traumatised as a result of the horror incident, the Western Cape student was honoured last week with a bursary for his bravery from the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation...
