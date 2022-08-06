Parties reject MEC’s plan to sort out instability in Nelson Mandela Bay
But Nqatha could proceed with proposal to introduce collective executive system
By Michael kimberley - 06 August 2022
A plan to scrap the mayoral executive system in Nelson Mandela Bay was met with fierce criticism on Friday, with councillors rejecting the proposal from Eastern Cape co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha.
Nqatha wants to introduce a collective executive with a ward participatory system that will take powers away from a mayor and allow a new committee to run proceedings...
