Your Weekend

Parties reject MEC’s plan to sort out instability in Nelson Mandela Bay

But Nqatha could proceed with proposal to introduce collective executive system

By Michael kimberley - 06 August 2022

A plan to scrap the mayoral executive system in Nelson Mandela Bay was met with fierce criticism on Friday, with councillors rejecting the proposal from Eastern Cape co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha.

Nqatha wants to introduce a collective executive with a ward participatory system that will take powers away from a mayor and allow a new committee to run proceedings...

