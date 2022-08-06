Kuzuko celebrates circle of life
Wild tapestry offsets Place of Splendour and underpins bold rural development vision formulated by Malaysian-born biochemist
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 06 August 2022
The object of our attention was about 200m away and we could just see its big head and shaggy shoulders sticking out of the long grass.
Memory Khumalo, our guide at Kuzuko Lodge, had made the sighting and after a quick confirmation glance through his binoculars he passed them to me and switched off the engine of our game drive vehicle...
Kuzuko celebrates circle of life
Wild tapestry offsets Place of Splendour and underpins bold rural development vision formulated by Malaysian-born biochemist
The object of our attention was about 200m away and we could just see its big head and shaggy shoulders sticking out of the long grass.
Memory Khumalo, our guide at Kuzuko Lodge, had made the sighting and after a quick confirmation glance through his binoculars he passed them to me and switched off the engine of our game drive vehicle...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend