How to celebrate the woman in your life

Nelson Mandela Bay establishments will honour the mother, the businesswoman, the sister and daughter with some special offerings this Woman’s Day.
Here’s how you can celebrate that strong and special woman in your life on Tuesday and during Woman’s Month:
- Tapas in Walmer has partnered with Hendricks Gin for a Legendary Tea Party from 12 midday. The price is R175 per person and includes a selection of five bruschetta with toppings and Hendricks Gin tea (serves four). A portion of each ticket sold will go towards Bet Sheekoom House of Restoration in Forest Hill. Bookings: 071-680-0340 or info@tapas.co.za;
- Women will receive a complimentary beetroot-infused Cruxland Gin Cocktail with their meal at Off the Menu Food Emporium in Walmer or St Francis Bay on Tuesday;
- Ginger The Restaurant in Summerstrand will host a wine pairing with Muratie Wine Estate. The chefs have crafted a menu that celebrates some of the different flavour profiles of chocolate. The cost is R560 per person, which includes five paired courses. Booking are essential, on 041-583-1229 or info@ginger-restaurant.co.za;
- Vovo Telo Bakery & Cafe in Richmond Hill will give out complimentary hot pink lipsticks with every americano or cappuccino purchased from 7am to 2pm on Tuesday;
- At Mamacita’s in Richmond Hill, it will be Women’s Day all weekend. Receive a free cocktail with every (selected) cocktail ordered;
- Spoil the women in your world with a Camelot Spa voucher during Women’s Month. Receive an additional R100 with every R500 voucher, R200 with an R800 voucher, and R300 with a R1,500 voucher. Camelot Spa is at the Boardwalk Mall;
- Chrisuella Playground and Party Venue in Draaifontein Road will have a Women’s Day market and boot sale on Monday at 10am and Tuesday at 2pm. Women will receive a free coffee or tea when ordering from the tuck shop; and
- There will be a Women’s Day High Tea at The Beach Hotel in Summerstrand on Saturday. Premiere Models will host a fashion show. There are also amazing prizes up for grabs. Bookings are essential, on 041-583-2161 or info@thebeachhotel.co.za.
How to celebrate the woman in your life
Image: SUPPLIED
