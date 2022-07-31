×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

WATCH | Head girl’s song hits high notes for Riebeek choir

Premium
31 July 2022
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

The Riebeek College Girls’ High School choir finally has its groove back after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

And one of the songs to put them back on the map was written by the school’s head girl  — in five different languages, no less.  ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Precious gift gives little Judah a fighting chance
'Criminals can't have more rights than law-abiding citizens': Malema

Most Read