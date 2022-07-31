×

Garden Route’s first lady serves up an African feast

Cancer survivor, political aide, restaurateur ... Elethu Booysen’s new eatery in Plett gets rave reviews

31 July 2022
Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter

A first lady, former personal assistant to her husband, and two-time cancer survivor — as if that were not enough, Elethu Booysen has now set her sights on the food industry.

One month in, her Lehae tshisanyama in Kwanokuthula, Plettenberg Bay, is receiving rave reviews...

