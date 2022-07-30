MEC Xolile Nqatha’s bold plan to sort out Nelson Mandela Bay mess
Parties in new coalition deem timing of move an ANC ‘trick’
Premium
By Yolanda Palezweni and Michael Kimberley - 30 July 2022
A fractured administration with deeply divided factions, mayoral committee members who act as mayors and coalition politics influencing decisions in council.
These are the reasons given by co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha this week for taking the first step in scrapping the mayoral executive system in Nelson Mandela Bay...
