×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Big leap off field into world of business for Lukhanyo Am

By Tshepiso Mametela - 30 July 2022

Eastern Cape-born Sharks and Springboks Rugby World Cup-winning player Lukhanyo Am is doing his bit to uplift the communities of Gqeberha with his latest moves off the field.

The sure-footed and agile centre/winger recently put pen to paper on a new venture that sees him becoming a shareholder and director at the Nashua franchise in Lorraine...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...
‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions

Most Read