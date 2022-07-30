Algoa Bay in good hands under Addo marine rangers
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 30 July 2022
Addo Elephant National Park senior section ranger Rob Milne edged our vessel expertly around the windward side of St Croix Island, squinted into the sun, and at last pointed out a small, lone black and white bird.
It was a thrilling moment with dolphins surging past and the waves crashing against the rocks up close next to this small but vitally important land mass...
Algoa Bay in good hands under Addo marine rangers
Addo Elephant National Park senior section ranger Rob Milne edged our vessel expertly around the windward side of St Croix Island, squinted into the sun, and at last pointed out a small, lone black and white bird.
It was a thrilling moment with dolphins surging past and the waves crashing against the rocks up close next to this small but vitally important land mass...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend