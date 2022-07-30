Alcohol video lands Gqeberha high school pupils in hot water
Girls as young as 15 seen drinking on school premises, with one allegedly smoking dagga
Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 30 July 2022
Staff at a Gqeberha high school say they are at a loss over a shocking video showing grade 8 and 10 pupils allegedly abusing alcohol on the premises during break time.
The brazen behaviour of the girls from St Thomas Senior Secondary School in Gelvandale surfaced on a Facebook video this week which has attracted more than 50,000 views. ..
Alcohol video lands Gqeberha high school pupils in hot water
Girls as young as 15 seen drinking on school premises, with one allegedly smoking dagga
Staff at a Gqeberha high school say they are at a loss over a shocking video showing grade 8 and 10 pupils allegedly abusing alcohol on the premises during break time.
The brazen behaviour of the girls from St Thomas Senior Secondary School in Gelvandale surfaced on a Facebook video this week which has attracted more than 50,000 views. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend