×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

IN THE GARDEN | Poppies to remember

Plant the seeds to bloom on Remembrance Day to honour fallen soldiers

Premium
By Julia Smith - 24 July 2022

There is enjoyment to be had when focusing on the journey, not just the destination. That’s how it was on the last leg of the trip we took last summer when the rough bumpy roads we had to negotiate on the way to Lowestoffe Country Lodge, about 30km from Hogsback, forced us to drive slowly.

The reward was that we were able to appreciate the wildflowers growing along the roadside and in adjacent farmlands...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro
A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy

Most Read